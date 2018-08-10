Steve Pearce Details Why He Chose ‘Late Lightning’ For Players Weekend

Major League Baseball will hold its second Players Weekend Aug. 24-26, allowing its players to enhance their uniforms with having nicknames on the back of their jerseys as opposed to their last name.

The Boston Red Sox announced what their players will be sporting in two weeks, and while some are easy to figure out (“Mookie”, “Brockstar” and “JBJ”, for example), there are players who may cause you to question what their nickname means.

Steve Pearce decided to go with “Late Lightning” when his team takes on the Tampa Bay Rays, telling MassLive’s Christopher Smith he got the nickname while he was his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It’s a fancy word for ‘you’re not starting,'” he said. “I made that up. They’d be like, ‘Pearce, you starting today?’ I’d be like, ‘Nope. Late lightning today. Somebody’s gotta come bail you guys out.'”

Hilarious.

The Red Sox acquired Pearce in a trade with the Blue Jays before the MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline, and he’s made quite the impact for Boston — batting .317 with five home runs (including a three-homer game against the New York Yankees) and 14 RBIs.

