Steve Pearce Reflects On Blistering Hot Start To Red Sox Tenure

Steve Pearce has been a revelation so far for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston acquired Pearce in a June trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, and the utility man has been a huge addition to the Red Sox’s roster. The right-handed slugger has hit .333 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 19 games with the Red Sox this season, including a monster, three-home run game against the New York Yankees last week.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Pearce prior to Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, and the veteran discussed his hot start in Boston and return to Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports