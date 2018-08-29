Steven Wright Injury: Red Sox Knuckleballer Pitches Well In Rehab Start

Things appear to be trending in the right direction for Steven Wright.

The Boston Red Sox knuckleballer saw his first live game action in quite some time Tuesday, making a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Wright tossed two innings shutout innings, allowing one walk and striking out one. He threw 31 pitches, 20 of which went for strikes.

The 33-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 23 due to knee inflammation from offseason cartilage restoration surgery. He got a late start to his season due to said surgery, making his first appearance of the year May 15. In the month-plus he was on the mound, however, he was effective. He owns a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, appearing out of the bullpen six times before transitioning back to the rotation in June to make four starts.

Boston learned it was getting fellow starter Eduardo Rodriguez back Tuesday, as the injured southpaw will be activated from the disabled list Saturday to start against the Chicago White Sox. That will leave Chris Sale as the only other member of the rotation on the DL with Wright, however Sox manager Alex Cora noted Sale will pitch at some point in September.

It remains to be seen what will happen next for Wright, with plenty hinging on how his knee responds from Tuesday’s outing. But eventually getting him back at full strength in addition to Sale and Rodriguez will be a major addition to the Sox’s pitching staff.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images