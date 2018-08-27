Steven Wright, Christian Vazquez To Rehab Together With PawSox On Tuesday

It looks as if two Boston Red Sox players are nearing a return.

Both Steven Wright (knee inflammation) and Christian Vazquez (broken pinky finger) will appear in Tuesday’s game for Triple-A Pawtucket. Wright will be on the mound and Vazquez will handle the catching duties, Sox manager Alex Cora said before Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Wright, who’s been on the disabled list since June, threw live batting practice Friday. Cora said the knuckleballer felt good, but did not give a timetable as to when the pitcher would return to the rotation.

Vazquez hasn’t seen game action since early July after he underwent surgery for a broken pinky finger he suffered sliding into second base. And while the Sox aren’t in a position where they need to rush back the catcher with Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart playing well nicely behind the dish, it certainly is a positive step for Vazquez.

Wright’s impending return may also provide a boost to the bullpen. With Chris Sale on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and the starters getting rocked over the weekend set with the Rays, Wright may be a solid addition to help give the relievers who frequently are used a rest, especially with playoffs looming.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images