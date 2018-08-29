T-Wolves Coach ‘Very Optimistic’ Karl-Anthony Towns Will Sign New Contract

The next 12 months will be pivotal in shaping the future success of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. Not only can star wing Jimmy Butler become unrestricted free agent next summer, rising star Karl-Anthony Towns also needs a new contract soon.

Towns will be easier to re-sign for the simple fact that if he becomes a free agent next summer, the T-Wolves would be able to match any potential offer sheet.

Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau told Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune he is “very optimistic” Towns will be signed to a contract extension before the October deadline. If that deadline passes, the two sides won’t be able to work out an extension until after the 2018-19 season.

Towns, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, already is one of the best young players in the NBA. He averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last season, while setting career highs in field goal and 3-point percentages. The 22-year-old center also was named to his first All-Star team, one season after winning NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2016-17.

Towns is instrumental to the Timberwolves’ fortunes in the near and long term, so it’s vitally important that Minnesota gets a deal done as soon as possible.

