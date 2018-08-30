Ted Williams’ 100th Birthday Offers Chance To Remember Hitting Greatness

The 100th anniversary of Ted Williams’ birth confirms legends never die and also proves some don’t even fade away.

The Boston Red Sox legend was born one century ago Thursday in San Diego, Calif. 100 years later the sports world still remembers him fondly as the greatest hitter who ever lived.

100 years ago today, Teddy Ballgame, the Splendid Splinter, Ted Williams was born! pic.twitter.com/LF8pj4wtgO — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2018

Williams debuted with the Red Sox in 1939. He spent his entire 21-year Major League Baseball career as Boston’s left fielder, except for the parts of five seasons he missed due to his military service in World War II and the Korean War. He retired in 1960, having amassed eye-popping career stats like these:

– .344 batting average.

– 521 home runs

– 1839 RBIs

– .482 On Base percentace

– .634 slugging percentage

– .1.116 OPS

– 19-time All-Star

– two-time American League MVP (1946, 1949)

– two-time triple crown winner (1942, 1947)

– six-time American League batting champion

Williams was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966. No Red Sox player wore No. 9 after Williams. The Red Sox formally retired his number May 29, 1984.

He later would manage the Washington Senators between 1969 and 1971 and the Texas Rangers in 1972.

Williams died July 5, 2002, but his memory lives on.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images