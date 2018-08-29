Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Had Crazy End To Tenure With Jets

The NFL can be a cruel business sometimes.
Just ask Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater reportedly moved on to his third team in the last six months after the New York Jets traded the fifth-year quarterback to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. And according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the end to Bridgewater’s time with the Jets was pretty abrupt.
Yikes.
With the reported deal, it’s now clear that Gang Green is all-in on Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback, while the Saints felt inclined to acquire an above-average backup for 40-year-old Drew Brees.
And considering how Bridgewater departed New York, here’s hoping he receives a warm welcome in New Orleans.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports
