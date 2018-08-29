Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Had Crazy End To Tenure With Jets

The NFL can be a cruel business sometimes.

Just ask Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater reportedly moved on to his third team in the last six months after the New York Jets traded the fifth-year quarterback to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. And according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the end to Bridgewater’s time with the Jets was pretty abrupt.

Crazy scene: #Jets players were on the bus when they stopped, told Teddy Bridgewater he’d been traded, he waved goodbye, then they drove off, source said. Bridgewater headed to the #Saints. Wild. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018

Yikes.

With the reported deal, it’s now clear that Gang Green is all-in on Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback, while the Saints felt inclined to acquire an above-average backup for 40-year-old Drew Brees.

And considering how Bridgewater departed New York, here’s hoping he receives a warm welcome in New Orleans.

