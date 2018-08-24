That Time Cam Neely AKA ‘Seabass’ Dropped ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Line In Bruins Locker Room

Cam Neely is a Boston Bruins legend, and he’s one of the men most responsible for trying to get the B’s back to the top of the NHL mountain.

He’s important, and he’s well-respected … and he also tends to be — or at least look — a little miserable. Routinely, cameras will cut to the Bruins president after an opponent’s goal, and Neely can be seen either staring in disgust or verbally voicing his displeasure. Or sometimes even both.

However, when things are going well, Neely is unsurprisingly a little more friendly. And when the Bruins ended a playoff drought two seasons ago, Neely had the perfect reaction in the Bruins dressing room.

According to B’s defenseman Torey Krug, Neely even went as far as to channel his acting career, calling up a memorable line from the comedy classic “Dumb & Dumber,” in which Neely played the infamous Seabass character.

From Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast: “When Backs (David Backes) came to town, he was great. He kind of, he does a lot of good things in the locker room, keeping people involved and stuff. He gave Cam a heads-up the boys love the Seabass saying. So we missed the playoffs for a year or two, and we had just clinched the playoffs.

“Backs is like ‘Hey, Cam, go do something.’ So he gets everyone all quiet, and everyone thinks he’s going to say something series, and he goes ‘Who’s the dead man that threw the salt shaker?!'”

(For reference … if for some reason you need it.)

Obviously, Neely’s “speech” played up pretty well in the Bruins room.

“It was a riot … we went nuts,” Krug said.

Former Bruins defenseman John-Michael Liles could confirm.

The Neely/Sea Bass story is easily a top 5 for me…locker room went absolutely nuts 🥜 🥜 — John-Michael Liles (@hoosierjm26) August 24, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images