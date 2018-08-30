These Red Sox Prospects Will Play In Arizona Fall League This Offseason

The Arizona Fall League revealed its preliminary rosters Thursday, and the Boston Red Sox will send an intriguing group of prospects to participate.

Here’s a look at the Red Sox farmhands who’ve been assigned to AFL teams for 2018:

Red Sox AFL assignees: 3Bs Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Mike Shawaryn, 1B Josh Ockimey, 2B Esteban Quiroz, RHP Teddy Stankiewicz, LHP Josh Taylor. — SoxProspects.com (@SoxProspects) August 30, 2018

The AFL, an offseason league owned and operated by Major League Baseball, typically features some of baseball’s best prospects, and this year is no different. While rosters likely will evolve between now and when the season begins Oct. 9, there are 17 players from MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects list on the teams announced Thursday, including No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays system.

Michael Chavis is the Red Sox’s top prospect, according to MLB.com. Bobby Dalbec (No. 6), Darwinzon Hernandez (No. 7), Mike Shawaryn (No. 9) and Josh Ockimey (No. 10) also rank in Boston’s top 10.

