These Two Patriots Among ESPN’s ’50 Most Fascinating People’ In NFL For 2018

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the 2018 New England Patriots, and understandably so.

After falling short in the Super Bowl last season, the Patriots are returning plenty of talent and are poised, if nothing else, to run away with the AFC East yet again.

And according to ESPN, two of their players are among the 50 most interesting individuals in the league heading into the campaign. Bill Barnwell took a variety of players, coaches and executives and put them into the list, and defensive end Trey Flowers and tight end Rob Gronkowski both cracked the list.

After detailing how porous the Patriots defense was during the Super Bowl, Barnwell had this to say about Flowers, who he listed at No. 36:

The Patriots spent the offseason trying to fix that by adding depth for the front seven, signing Adrian Clayborn and trading for Danny Shelton. They’ll get back playoff hero Dont’a Hightower and probably have enough on the edge to move him back to inside linebacker. The guy who could make the biggest difference, though, is Flowers. The former midround pick racked up 25 knockdowns last season and added nine more during the postseason, three more than any other player. The 25-hit total usually amounts to a total of just over 11 sacks in a given campaign, but Flowers finished his season with just 6.5 sacks, which was the sixth-largest gap in football. He’s either a budding star or already a secret one.

Gronk is the less surprising inclusion on this list, both for his skill and the uncertainty surrounding his future on the gridiron. Here’s Barnwell’s reasoning for Gronkowski, who landed at No. 42:

Whether this is or is not Gronk’s final season in the NFL, the 29-year-old has probably already done enough to earn his place in the Hall of Fame. Terrell Davis’ arrival in Canton showed that the electorate is willing to honor players with shorter careers, and while Gronkowski hasn’t won league MVP, he’s the most impactful and dominant tight end we’ve ever seen. Gronkowski already has been named a first-team All-Pro four times, a feat which has cleared the path to induction for each of the 10 eligible skill position players to pull off that trick since 1970. Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson also will be first-ballot Hall of Famers when they’re eligible for election. One more typical season wouldn’t hurt Gronkowski’s chances, but he has simply been too good to keep out.

Indeed, both Flowers and Gronkowski will be key players for the Patriots this season, who are loaded with storylines as kickoff draws near. And in order for New England to live up to their lofty expectations this season, both players will have to play key roles.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports