This Hype Video Will Get Celtics Fans Fired Up For Gordon Hayward’s Return

There’s a lot to be excited about with the Boston Celtics heading into the 2018-19 season.

The Celtics fell one game short of reaching the 2017 NBA Finals, and the team is poised to make a deep playoff run yet again the upcoming campaign, especially now that LeBron James has left the Eastern Conference.

One of the leading storylines, of course, will be Gordon Hayward, whose first season with the C’s only lasted mere minutes thanks to a season-ending lower-leg injury. But Hayward is expected to be healthy and ready to go for Celtics preseason, making the buzz around the green even greater.

With all signs pointing to Hayward being able to suit up for Opening Night on Oct. 16, NBA on TNT released a hype video capturing the star forward’s road to recovery. If you’re a Celtics fan, the clip undoubtedly will get you jacked up for the big night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Check it out:

Last year, @gordonhayward suffered a devastating leg injury that cost him his first season in Boston. Will he make his @celtics return on opening night? 💪 pic.twitter.com/3qZlFa9zsD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 9, 2018

It’s safe to say emotions will be running high at TD Garden that night, especially for Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports