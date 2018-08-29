This Must Be The Dumbest ‘Improve Baseball’ Idea Of All Time, Right?

Ideas on how to “improve baseball” can be hit or miss.

The institution of the Wild Card playoff game, for example, has been a resounding success. While some ideas, such as Rich Eisen’s concept of letting teams bat whoever they want in the ninth inning, might be a bit too radical for some (though we kind of like it).

Nothing, however, compares to the raw stupidity of the “catch-up rule.”

Proposed by New York University game theorist and professor Steven J. Brams and computer scientist Aaron Isaksen, the “catch-up rule” aims to accelerate games and improve pace of play while maintaining competitiveness. It’s an idea that, while undoubtedly well-meaning, likely is far too out there, even for the most open minded of baseball fans.

More importantly: It’s just plain dumb.

Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay, who spoke to Brams and Isaksen, explains:

“Here’s the deal,” Gay wrote Wednesday. “The Catch Up Rule is actually fairly simple. When the game is 0-0 or tied, baseball is played exactly as it is today — three outs per side. But when the at-bat club has or takes a lead, it gets two outs instead of three.

“For example: Your team is in a scoreless contest. Then your slugger hits a home run to go up 1-0. Now your inning ends at two outs. Not three. As long as you keep a lead, your at-bat innings are two outs.

“That’s it. Tie game, three outs a side. Get the lead, play with two outs. If you take the lead with two outs, the lead stays, but the inning ends.”

Now, the notion that the “catch-up rule” would improve pace of play and shorten game times isn’t unfounded. Brams and Isaksen, who reportedly applied the rule to more than 100,000 games over the last 50 years in Major League Baseball, found that outs-per-nine-innings fell from 52.5 to 45.9 and that roughly 24 minutes were shaved from nine-inning games.

Fine, we’ll allow for that. But the idea that this rule not only would maintain, but also possibly improve competitiveness? We’re not buying it, despite the fact that Brams and Isaksen claim the average margin of victory dropped from 3.21 runs to 2.15 runs per game.

Closeness of score doesn’t always equate to overall competitiveness, especially if the margin of victory is achieved by forced, artificial means. If a team loads the bases with two outs in three consecutive innings, for example, and scores only one run in each of those innings because they hit singles and were deprived of the opportunities to hit grand slams, does the other team really deserve to be down only 3-0?

(And don’t come at us with “then just hit grand slams every time, losers.”)

If the other team eventually hit a two-run homer to narrow the deficit to 3-2, were they really as competitive as the team that probably would’ve scored at least six runs if it weren’t for the “catch-up” rule?

Of course not, but don’t tell that to Brams.

“We think this would be good for the league,” he told Gay in a phone interview. ” … We’re really talking about inhibiting blowout games.”

This is professional baseball, not tee-ball: There are no participation trophies. If you stink, you stink — you deserve to get blown out.

Ultimately, the biggest problem with the “catch-up rule” lies in how easily exploitable it would be.

Scenario A: The Boston Red Sox are tied with the Baltimore Orioles 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning. The Red Sox have the bases loaded with one out, and a fly ball is hit to deep center field, but caught. Why would the runner at third tag up and score, knowing the inning will end? Aside from late-game scenarios, wouldn’t it be better to stay at third and hope for the bases-clearing double in the next at-bat?

Scenario B: The situation is the exact same as in the first scenario, except there are two outs, instead of one. Wouldn’t the Orioles just walk in a run and led the inning end, rather than risk giving up a grand slam?

There were three question marks in that mess, so let’s offer one, simple answer: Both scenarios suck.

There are many, many more scenarios we could present that would articulate just how vulnerable this rule is, but we’ll spare you the headache. Just know the rule doesn’t hold up under even the slightest bit of scrutiny.

Does baseball need to do something to spice things up? Without question, but concepts like Brams and Isaksen’s “catch-up rule” aren’t it.

Nice try, guys, but go back to the drawing board.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images