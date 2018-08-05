This Video Of Tom Brady’s Best Mic’d Up Moments Will Give Patriots Fans Goosebumps

You could spend hours, maybe even days combing through Tom Brady’s greatest moments.

The New England Patriots quarterback has cemented himself as one of the best signal-callers in NFL history over his illustrious career. And in celebration of Brady’s 41st birthday Friday, the NFL decided to make a compilation of the QB’s greatest mic’d up moments. In the nearly eight-minute video, you see some inside looks at Brady on the gridiron dating all the way back to his rookie season.

So set aside a little time and enjoy:

Awesome.

The Patriots’ regular season kicks off at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans, and we assuredly will get some more memorable games over the coming months.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports