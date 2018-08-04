Thunder’s Paul George Shaves Beard, Looks Completely Unrecognizable

The Oklahoma City Thunder will tell you they re-signed Paul George to four-year contract in June. And, well, they wouldn’t be lying.

George’s Instagram, however, tells a different story.

The 28-year-old has had a beard — or, at the very least, hair on his chin — for what feels like forever. But he recently shaved nearly his entire face, leaving nothing but a pencil-thin mustache (presumably to the delight of Jimmy Buffett) and a chocolate dip on his chin.

To say George now looks like a completely different human would be a vast understatement.

(You can click here to see a photo of the new-look George, screen-grabbed from his Instagram story.)

That is not Paul George. That certainly is someone, but it is not Paul George.

In all seriousness, the Thunder obviously are glad to have George back in the fold — even if he had very real thoughts about bolting to Los Angeles. The five-time All-Star averaged 21. 9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, his first with Oklahoma City.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images