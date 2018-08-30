Tiger Woods Excited To Be Back In Boston But Will Miss PGA Tour’s Annual Stop

NORTON, Mass. — Tiger Woods is back in New England for the first time since 2013 this Labor Day weekend, where he’ll undoubtedly be followed by loud, boisterous crowds all weekend.

At this time next year, however, TPC Boston will be silent as the PGA Tour announced a schedule realignment earlier this summer that will have TPC Boston on the schedule on an every-other-year basis instead of its annual hosting duties.

Woods, like many New England golf fans, is bummed to know Boston won’t be an annual date on the calendar.

“At least we have a future,” Woods reasoned Thursday morning before his pro-am round at the Dell Technologies Championship. “I know we’ll be alternating, but at least we’ll be coming back. The people here are always supportive, they come out in droves and they’ve been fun. I’ve had some nice runs here where I’ve played well and got into it. You can hear the roars go up around this golf course. I know it’s kind of spread out, but you can hear the echoes which is kind of neat.

“It’s a shame we’re not coming here annually, but biannual’s not bad. It’s better than nothing.”

And don’t be surprised if Woods has a good week in Norton. He’s finished in the top three on four separate occasions, with an average round score of 68 in his nine appearances.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back,” Woods said as he gets ready for his first appearance at TPC Boston since 2013. “I’m looking forward to getting out there. I know I’ve really played well on this golf course. … In general, it sets up well for a guy who hits it long and hits it high, and I’ve done that my whole career, especially when this golf course gets firm and hard. High-ball hitters have the advantage.”

If Woods is in contention, expect the crowds to get their money’s worth on their last chance to see Woods for at least two years.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com/Mike Cole