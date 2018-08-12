Tiger Woods Tracker: Live Score, Highlights From PGA Championship 2018

Tiger Woods takes aim at the 2018 PGA Championship leaders Sunday in search of the 15th major championship of his legendary career.

Woods had a so-so first round, finishing with an even-par score, but he improved in each of the next two days, scoring 4-under par in both the second and third rounds to enter Sunday four strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.

Keep it right here for the latest scores, news and highlights of Woods’ pursuit of the Wanamaker Trophy.

12:20 p.m. ET: Woods is scheduled to tee off at 2:35 p.m. ET. He is paired with Gary Woodland.

