Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Radio Interview Amid Alex Guerrero Questions

Tom Brady was in no mood to begin his week fielding Alex Guerrero questions.

The New England Patriots quarterback ended his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” after just over five minutes Monday morning after host Kirk Minihane asked him a series of questions about Guerrero, his trainer and business partner.

Minihane asked Brady to confirm Guerrero traveled with the Patriots on their team plane to Carolina last week. Brady did so, but after a few follow-up questions, he cut the interview short.

Guerrero, who is not employed by the team, reportedly was barred from traveling with the Patriots and standing on the sideline late in the 2017 season amid growing tensions with head coach Bill Belichick, who was displeased that a growing number of players were seeking treatment and advice from Guerrero instead of the Patriots training staff, according to The Boston Globe.

Here’s the full transcript of Brady’s exchange with Minihane involving Guerrero:

Kirk Minihane: We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn’t for the second half of last year, and not on the sideline. Is that accurate?

Brady: Yeah, he was with me this last week. Yeah.

Kirk: So, what changed with him not being on the team plane last year and (being there) this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?

Brady: You know, I don’t want to — I’m not getting into all that.

Kirk: OK. When I ran into (Guerrero) at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis … he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown; that he and Belichick actually had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that was true?

Brady: (Long pause) I said I don’t want to get into it.

Kirk: OK.

Brady: I mean, everyone knows — it’s well-documented, the work that he and I do together.

Kirk: I understand that, I’m just trying to figure out — because I saw the reports this weekend that he’s traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday (for New England’s preseason game against the Panthers)?

Brady: Yeah. All right guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images