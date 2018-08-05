Tom Brady Congratulates Randy Moss On HOF Induction By Sharing Humorous Anecdote

Saturday was a landmark day for Randy Moss, as the legendary wide receiver was enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Moss was one of the best receivers in NFL history, and his most dynamic season came in 2007 as a member of the New England Patriots. Moss caught 23 touchdown passes that year from Tom Brady, and the Patriots quarterback offered congratulations to his friend and former teammate prior to the ceremony by sharing a humorous story about their playing days together.

Take a look at the video posted by NFL Network:

Congrats, Randy.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images