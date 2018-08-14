Tom Brady Expresses Desire To Stay With Patriots Past End Of Contract In 2019

Tom Brady appears to have found his conviction.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who at times has hinted retirement could come sooner than later, insisted Tuesday morning he plans to play for at least two more seasons and has no intentions of going anywhere else.

“I hope so,” Brady told WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” during a radio appearance when asked if he intends to stay in New England for at least two more years. “I love this team and this organization, and like I said, it’s been my home for a long time. I’ve never talked about my contract and that’s never been a top priority for me, as you guys know.

“I love being here in this community, this organization. I love winning, I love that my family has had a home for a long time, and I think those have been my priorities for as long as I’ve been in this game.”

Brady restructured his contract with the Patriots last week to add incentives that reportedly will allow him to earn up to $20 million this season. The contract runs through 2019, but the 41-year-old QB said he’s open to playing past that date.

“I certainly expect to be here next year and hopefully beyond,” Brady said. “I have goals to play for a long time, and I still love doing it. I still want to do it. But I’m also focused on what I need to do this year. It’s a tough challenge, and it’s a great challenge. I’ve loved it for a long time and I still want to get out there and be the best I can be for our team.”

That’s quite a different tune from Brady, who reportedly took a while to commit to playing in 2018. In his “Tom Vs Time” documentary, Brady expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, leaving some to wonder whether he’d decide to walk away.

But the reigning NFL MVP appears fully geared up for game action, which he’ll finally see Thursday in a preseason clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images