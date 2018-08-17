Handshake-Gate? Tom Brady, Nick Foles On Same Page After Super Bowl Snub

FOXBORO, Mass — By now, you’ve likely heard about the “Super Bowl snub” when Tom Brady didn’t meet Nick Foles in the middle of the field after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in February.

Though Foles spoke on the matter earlier this week and said it was made into a bigger deal than it really was, Brady had yet to share his side of the story.

Until Thursday night, that is.

The Patriots and Eagles met in Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Gillette Stadium for the first time since the Super Bowl, and it marked the first time the two signal callers saw each other on the field since the so-called snub. After New England’s 37-20 victory over Philadelphia, Brady addressed the situation, saying it was nothing but a fake storyline.

“That was kind of made up to me, because that was never my intention, that I would, you know, be a bad sport,” the Pats QB said after the game. “But I have a lot of respect for Nick and Carson (Wentz), all those QB’s and that team and the way they played. They’re a great team.”

It seems like the two QB’s are on the same page, especially after Brady and Foles shook hands after Thursday night’s game.

Brady also gave credit to the Eagles team to winning the championship and noted that New England has put the loss behind them and turned its focus to the upcoming season.

“I know how hard it is to win that last game, and they did it. Congrats to them,” Brady said. “But we’re on to 2018. And we’ve got out goals ahead of us. We’re going to try to go out and put together a great year.”

The Patriots certainly are off to a good preseason, going undefeated in their first two games and with Brady looking as if he hadn’t missed a beat in his debut Thursday night.

