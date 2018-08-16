Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett Still Close Despite Patriots Trades

Tom Brady did to Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett what he’s done to every other quarterback who has come through New England since he became the Patriots’ starting signal-caller in 2001: He outlasted them.

The Patriots traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts just before the 2017 season and then dealt Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers less than two months later, seemingly signifying the Brady era in New England would last at least one more year and likely longer.

The QB trio apparently remains close despite the trades, though. They once dubbed themselves “The Wolfpack,” and WEEI.com’s Ryan Hannable wrote in a piece published Thursday that Brady, Garoppolo and Brissett still keep in touch via group text.

“We always throw out jokes and stuff like that,” Garoppolo told Hannable in a phone interview this week. “It was a good group of guys. I love those guys. Fun guys to be in the same room with. It was a good time.”

“It’s the same humor that we shared in the QB room,” he added. “It was just three guys that all got along very well. We played off each other well, too. It was funny.”

So far, things have worked out well for everyone: Brady and the Patriots made another trip to the Super Bowl in February. Garoppolo led the 49ers to a perfect 5-0 record down the stretch, ultimately resulting in a huge contract for the 26-year-old former second-round pick. And Brissett turned heads by performing well for the Colts in Andrew Luck’s absence.

It appears nothing can break the bond Brady, Garoppolo and Brissett established in the Patriots’ quarterback room. They won a Super Bowl together, with each contributing to New England’s success during the 2016 season, and shared plenty of experiences alongside Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and others.

“We’re still close,” Brissett told WEEI.com. “I don’t think we need to be around each other to be tight.”

In addition to being arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady is considered one of the most competitive players the game has ever seen. It’s good to see he didn’t ruffle the feathers of Garoppolo and/or Brissett too much while fending them off in New England.

