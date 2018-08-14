Tom Brady ‘Kind Of Likes’ New Patriots Helmet, But It Needs Some Tweaks

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s helmet will be banned from NFL use after the 2018 season, so he’s been trying out a new helmet over the last two days of practice.

The Ridell VSR-4 helmet Brady has worn throughout his career will no longer pass NFL safety standards. So, he’s worn a Riddell Precision Fit SpeedFlex helmet with a SF-2BD-SW face mask and a Riddell soft cup chinstrap over the last two days, according to Twitter user @HelmetStalker.

“Our equipment manager Brenden (Murphy) was begging me to try it, and I was very resistant,” Brady said Tuesday. “But it’s been pretty sweet. I kind of like it.”

It’s not quite perfect, though, so he’s unsure if he’ll keep wearing it.

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “The face mask isn’t quite right, so I’m working on that, but trying it out.”

Here’s Brady’s usual helmet:

Murphy convinced Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola to change his helmet last season, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images