Tom Brady Lauds Bill Belichick, Explains Why QB, Coach ‘Get Along So Well’

If there’s any rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the two are doing a very good job of hiding it.

Brady was effusive in his praise of Belichick on Tuesday morning during a radio interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” explaining that while the New England Patriots quarterback and head coach may not be best friends, their professional relationship remains strong after 19 seasons together.

“I think our priorities are the same as they have always been,” Brady said. “I think that is why we get along so well. We’re here to win, and like I said, it has been a very professional environment that he has created. I think I am very lucky to be in that environment.

“I think he is the best coach that has ever coached in the NFL and I feel very privileged to have been mentored by him for as long as I have. Not many players have been able to be coached by the greatest coach of all time, and I have. I think I am very lucky to be able to have had that.”

Brady has spoken highly of Belichick in the past, of course. But his comments are noteworthy after a long offseason full of reports that Belichick was making life “miserable” for Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski, and that an internal power struggle between Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft was threatening to divide the team.

Brady and Belichick both are saying all the right things publicly this preseason, though. The Patriots coach said in a radio interview Monday he and the 41-year-old QB share the similar goal of winning football games and have worked well together to achieve that. Brady struck a similar note Tuesday.

“I have so much confidence in him and what his decisions are,” Brady said. “They have had a great track record over a long period of time. We’re both expecting to have a great season like we always have.”

Brady also was asked about Belichick’s apparent infatuation with former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who reportedly received texts from the Pats head coach last season after wins with the San Francisco 49ers. Surprise: Brady says he and Belichick text a lot, too.

“I’ve certainly exchanged a lot of texts with him over the course of a long period of time,” he said. “That’s kind of the way people communicate these days.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images