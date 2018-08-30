Tom Brady More Valuable Than Aaron Rodgers? James Harrison Believes So

Tom Brady was named the NFL’s MVP last season. So, by definition, no player was more valuable than the New England Patriots quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers was limited to just seven games because of a broken collarbone, though, so perhaps the Green Bay Packers QB will secure that title this season.

Either way, the Brady vs. Rodgers debate is one that’s been going on for years, and it gained even more steam Wednesday when Rodgers signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Packers that reportedly could pay him up to $180 million in total money.

Former NFL linebacker James Harrison, who retired this offseason after finishing his 2017 season with the Patriots, made clear Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he’s on Team Brady when it comes to determining who’s more valuable. For Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it all comes down to rings. And Rodgers has just one with the Packers, while Brady has won five Super Bowls with the Patriots.

"You're going to say Rodgers has the stronger arm, he can throw it from anywhere in the pocket, but when it comes down to it, Brady can make those same throws. … Tom Brady has 5 SBs; he's got 8 SB appearances. Who's the most valuable period? I'm going with Tom." —@jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/fWhQ8ieTTR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2018

Rodgers’ stats are impressive. He also passes the eye test, and perhaps someday his accolades will stack up even more favorably with Brady’s. After all, Rodgers turns 35 in December and Brady just turned 41.

But more valuable than The GOAT right now? Not so fast, according to at least one of Brady’s former teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports