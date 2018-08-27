Tom Brady Not NFL’s Best Player? ESPN Ranks Patriots QB Outside No. 1 Spot

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion, the reigning NFL MVP and is coming off a Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during which he threw for a record 505 yards.

However, the 41-year-old QB, despite showing no signs of slowing down, wasn’t able to earn the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s new ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL.

ESPN has Brady at No. 2, just behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The top 100 rankings were decided by a panel of ESPN experts.

Rodgers is a phenomenal player and you could make the case he’s the most talented quarterback in the league. You could make a compelling argument, though, that Brady has enjoyed more regular season and postseason success than Rodgers over the last decade.

Either way you look at it, there’s little debate that Brady and Rodgers are the top-two players in football.

Brady also is one of just two Patriots players on ESPN’s top 100 ranking. The other one is All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski at No. 12.

