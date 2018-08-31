Tom Brady Opens Up About Playing Future, Admits He Can ‘See The End Line’

We all know the story, Tom Brady is playing at an unprecedentedly high level at age 41 and plans to play until age 45.

The New England Patriots quarterback is preparing to enter his 19th season in the NFL, and naturally, questions have begun to circle about when Brady will hang it up, if he still has the same desire to play and whether or not he will finish his career in New England.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has been adamant that he has another five years in him and still loves to play the game, but he gave a candid look at his future in an interview published on TB12.com on Friday. Brady was asked how it felt to take the field at 41 years old, and his answer wasn’t as stock as you might think.

“It’s more fun now than ever,” Brady said. “I feel like I understand the game better than I ever have, and I feel like I can be a lot more decisive out there. Especially over the last eight years or so, I’ve developed a much more intuitive sense of my surroundings on the field, and I feel more comfortable out there than ever because I’ve seen a lot of the same situations before. I’ve also trained hard this off-season to improve my movement and anticipation.

“I’ve also begun to treasure the moments a bit more, I think. The reality is, no matter how much you prepare, it can end at any moment with the wrong kind of hit. I guess it’s an interesting position to be in because I can see the end line now, but I still feel like I have a lot to play for, a lot left to do in my career, and a lot left in the tank. It’s motivating to me to finish the right way — by being healthy and playing at a championship level. I’ve had a lot of incredible support over the years, and I’ve been very lucky to play for the best organization for my entire career. We’ve come a long way to get to this point, and doing everything I can to keep that going and continuing to forge into uncharted territory for as long as we can is a big motivator for me. I want to help our team build on the standard we have set over many years. I love this game, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to go out and play every day at my age, and I want to forge a path for others to do the same — if that’s what they want!”

OK, that last part was a little much.

Still, Brady admitting that he can see the end of his career and acknowledging his football mortality is something we haven’t see a lot of from the Patriots star.

In his Facebook TV show “Tom Vs. Time,” Brady told his wife, Gisele Bundchen, that he wanted to win one more Super Bowl. The Patriots appeared destined to capture ring No. 6 last season until the Philadelphia Eagles stunned them 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

If Brady and the Patriots get to their third straight Super Bowl this season, and finish the deal, could Brady walk away? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images