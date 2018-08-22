Tom Brady Probably Won’t Like Browns O-Line Coach’s Take On Stretching

It’s probably safe to say that Tom Brady and the Cleveland Browns would be an unhealthy marriage, and not just because the two parties have vastly different perspectives on winning.

No, the biggest thing the New England Patriots quarterback would hate about the Browns likely is the franchise’s approach to stretching.

Brady, of course, is among the foremost proponents of stretching in all of professional sports. But in Tuesday’s episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” we learned that Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie believes stretching is a giant waste of time.

Let’s just say his rationale is a tad dated.

(You can click here to watch a video of Wylie’s NSFW rant.)

“World War I and World War I I… they did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups … they won two World Wars!” Wylie said. “You think they were worried when they were running across Normandy about f—ing stretching?”

It’s completely unnecessary to list all the reason’s why Wylie’s take is hilariously misguided. We’ll just let the stupidity speak for itself.

In other Browns news: Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield does an incredible impression of Cleveland general manager John Dorsey.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images