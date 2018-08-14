Tom Brady Still Wants To Play For ‘Long Time,’ Feels Like ‘Broken Record’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Speaking after the New England Patriots’ 14th and final training camp practice, quarterback Tom Brady said his plan to play until he’s 45 remains unchanged.

Brady was sure to note, however, that his primary focus is on the 2018 season, which kicks off next month.

“You know, I think you always have short-term goals and long-term goals, and this year’s the one I’m focused on,” the 41-year-old signal-caller said Tuesday. “Obviously, I want to play for a long time. I’ve said that for a while. I feel like I’m a broken record. But it’s really this year is the focus and this team. This team needs a great quarterback, and hopefully I can go out and be that.”

Brady, who earned NFL MVP honors in 2017 and led the Patriots to their eighth Super Bowl appearance since 2001, is entering his 19th NFL season. He’s the league’s oldest active non-kicker/punter and is more than 10 years older than all but seven of his 88 Patriots teammates.

After sitting out New England’s preasason opener against the Washington Redskins last Thursday, Brady said he expects to play this Thursday when the Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

“I think the plan is always to play,” he said. “Whether I do or don’t is up to Coach (Bill Belichick). But yeah, I certainly plan on being out there.”

Brady, who added that he feels “really good” physically after reportedly nursing a sore back last week, put in extra on-field work after each of the Patriots’ final two training camp practices. This included individual drills with Patriots staffers and additional routes with receivers and tight ends.

“Having the stamina to do whatever it takes is the best trait you can have,” he explained. “You either get the job done or you don’t. It’s very clear to see when you do, and it’s very clear to see when you don’t. There’s a scoreboard at each end of the field, and you get to see what the score is in the end. You’ve got to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

