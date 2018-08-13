Tom Brady Sports New Helmet At Patriots Practice Ahead Of NFL Rule Change

Day 12 of New England Patriots training camp was a noteworthy session for Tom Brady.

After reportedly missing the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins due to a sore back, Brady saw his workload increase Sunday at practice. The 41-year-old looked sharp, but he also looked different.

Not different in a sense of his mechanics or demeanor, rather his equipment. As seen in the photo below, Brady donned a different helmet than the one he’s worn for the bulk of his 19-year NFL career.

Brady typically has worn a Ridell VSR-4 helmet, which is one of 10 helmet models that will be banned in the NFL starting in the 2019 season.

According to the Twitter account @HelmetStalker, Brady appears to now be wearing “a Riddell Precision Fit SpeedFlex with what appears to be an SF-2BD-SW facemask and a Riddell softcup chinstrap.”

While athletes generally like to stay with their routine, exceptions always can be made for an issue as serious as player safety.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports