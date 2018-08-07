Tom Brady ‘Too Good To Be True’ As Patriots Teammate, Says Jeremy Hill

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill has heard stories about quarterback Tom Brady, but most seemed too good to be true.

Hill played with former Patriots receiver Brandon LaFell with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’s friends with ex-New England running back Stevan Ridley. But could Brady really be as good of a teammate as LaFell and Ridley were claiming?

“When you hear all this great stuff, you’re like, ‘Man, this can’t be true,’” Hill said. “And then you get in the locker room with him and it’s everything times 10. …

“He’s a guy who can lead the troops be one of the boys and just have fun with the guys and also be a leader vocally, mentally and physically. Just everything in that way.”

Hill still was taken aback by how down to earth Brady really is after joining the team this offseason.

“I got to play with LaFell, and he just said everything I just said,” Hill said. “It’s different when you hear it from someone else. You kind of don’t believe it. It’s like, ‘No way.’ It’s too good to be true in a sense. But it is. He’s that. It’s everything people say.”

Hill played the first four years of his career with the Bengals before hitting free agency and signing with the Patriots. He’s already noticed a difference in the Patriots’ organization from the top down.

“Just everyone embracing their jobs and their roles,” Hill said. “I think everyone here, their egos go out the door as soon as you walk into the building. It’s just 90 guys buying in and doing their job as much as people say that stuff, people live it here. It’s definitely the biggest difference I’ve seen. …

“Everywhere, whether it’s the top guy, the owner, to Bill to coaches to players to guys who have played here years or guys who just walked into the locker room. Everyone has the same mentality, and it’s just ‘do your job.’ Everyone buying into that, it leads to success, and you can obviously see that.”

Hill is competing with fellow veteran running back Mike Gillislee and rookie Ralph Webb for a roster spot. Hill appears to have a leg up on the competition two weeks into training camp, but there’s still plenty of time, and four preseason games, for the roster battle to shake out.

