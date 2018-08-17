Tom Werner Discusses PawSox’s Move From Rhode Island To Worcester In 2021

The city of Worcester, Mass,. made an announcement Friday, revealing that the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate will be moving to the city in 2021.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will play in Rhode Island for the next two season while a stadium is built in Worcester. PawSox chairman Larry Luchino and the state of Rhode Island had been trying to work on a deal to keep the team in the Ocean State, but a deal was unable to be reached.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner discussed the move with NESN’s Tom Caron prior to Friday’s Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

To hear from Werner, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images