Trading Jimmy Garoppolo, Benching Malcolm Butler Hurt Bill Belichick’s Standing With Fans

Bill Belichick arguably is the greatest coach in NFL history, but it’s a what have you done for me lately world.

The New England Patriots head coach has led the dynasty to five Super Bowl titles and three more appearances in the big game. While Belichick still is viewed as the best in the business, it appears that some recent decisions have cost him some equity with the Patriots fan base.

In a recent survey conducted by Channel Media & Market Research, fans in the New England area were asked a wide variety of questions regarding the five major sports teams, including how they would rate some of Belichick’s recent decisions.

Based on the numbers. Hoodie didn’t do himself any favors by trading Jimmy Garoppolo and benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII. Fans were asked to rate those decisions, among others, on a scale of one to seven, with one being poor and seven being excellent.

On the decision to trade Garoppolo, 58 percent of fans rated it between one and three, meaning they disapproved, while 22 percent of fans rated it between five and seven. 20 percent rated it as a four.

As for benching Butler in the Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 61 percent of fans disapproved of the move and 22 percent viewed the move favorably.

While both moves were controversial, there was next to no chance that the Patriots were going to pay Garoppolo to stick around and backup Tom Brady for the next few seasons, so New England had to make a move. Benching Butler, on the other hand, likely was the determining factor in the Pats missing out on their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Belichick can earn back some fans this season if he can pilot Brady and Co. to their third straight Super Bowl berth.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images