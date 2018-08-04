Trey Flowers, Entering Contract Year, Isn’t Thinking About Next Deal

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trey Flowers is entering a contract year, but the New England Patriots defensive end said he hasn’t even begun thinking about his next deal.

“As far as what’s happening 10 months from now, no, I haven’t thought about it,” Flowers said after Saturday’s training camp practice. “I’m just focusing on right now, focusing on getting better, improving my overall game, and I’ll let that take care of itself when the time comes.”

After missing nearly all of his rookie year with a shoulder injury, Flowers was the Patriots’ best pass rusher in 2016 and 2017, leading the team in sacks and quarterback hits in both seasons.

Last season, Flowers tallied 6 1/2 sacks and 62 tackles and was tied for seventh in the NFL with 25 QB hits despite missing two games. He should be in line for a considerable raise once his rookie contract expires next March.

Flowers, who is a lock to start at one defensive end spot this season, has been banged up early in training camp. He suffered a gash on his forehead last weekend that took three stitches to close and also left Friday’s practice early with an apparent injury.

That injury limited Flowers’ participation in Saturday’s session, but the 24-year-old said it isn’t anything to be worried about.

“Nothing too much,” he said with a smile.

Trey Flowers had to get three stitches in his forehead last week. Got cut in a pile-up at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/5GkToS2Szr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 4, 2018

A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Flowers is set to make $1.9 million in salary this season after earning $615,000 in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images