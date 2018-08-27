Trey Flowers Hints At Injury Status For Patriots’ Regular-Season Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaq Mason signed a big-money contract extension Monday. Could another 2015 New England Patriots draft pick be next in line?

Defensive end Trey Flowers, New England’s sacks leader in each of the past two seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He repeatedly has downplayed the negotiation process, a track he followed again after news of Mason’s reported five-year, $50 million extension broke.

“I ain’t worried about that,” Flowers said after Monday’s Patriots practice. “I’m just working hard, continuing to get better, and that’s my job.”

Flowers, who, like Mason, was drafted in the fourth round, also said being in a contract year doesn’t provide him with any extra motivation.

“You always want to get better each and every year,” he said. “That’s the goal. Whether I was in my first year or my last year, I’m going to continue to try to get better. That’s the No. 1 goal. When that’s the case, I’ll let (contract talk) handle itself when the time comes.”

Flowers has been the Patriots’ most productive pass rusher since bursting onto the scene midway through the 2016 season and is set to lead a revamped group of edge defenders that also features free agent acquisition Adrian Clayborn, 2017 draft picks Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers and 2017 undrafted free agent Keionta Davis.

Fans and reporters have seen little of Flowers this summer, however, as the 25-year-old has been limited in practice for the past few weeks and sat out New England’s first three preseason games. He declined to share details on the nature of his injury.

“I’m just getting better,” he said. “That’s all I can say. We’re getting better each and every day, and that’s what it is.”

It’s unlikely Flowers will play Thursday against the New York Giants — starters really see the field in Week 4 of the preseason — but he did say he’d be ready to do so if Patriots coach Bill Belichick puts him in the lineup. That remark suggests Flowers will be available when New England hosts the Houston Texans next Sunday in its regular-season opener.

“I’m feeling good, working hard,” Flowers said. “It’s camp, so you deal with a whole lot of things, but I’m feeling good. I’ll be ready to go when he puts me out there. … If Coach puts me out there, I’m going to be ready to go. That’s his choice.”

Flowers played in 14 games for the Patriots last season, leading the team with 6 1/2 sacks and ranking in the top 10 in the NFL with 25 quarterback hits.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Imges