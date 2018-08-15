Twitter Goes Crazy Over Rick Porcello’s Double In First At-Bat Vs. Phillies

Baseball fans are well aware of what Rick Porcello can do on the mound, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher’s hitting skills have taken many by surprise this season.
Porcello first showed what he’s capable of with the bat this season when he roped a three-RBI double off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer in early July. And right out of the gate Tuesday night, the right-hander proved that two-bagger was no fluke.
In his first at-bat against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Porcello smacked an opposite-field liner off Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta and dove head-first into second base for yet another double.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter went bananas after Porcello’s impressive showing at the dish.
Way to take your hacks, Rick.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
