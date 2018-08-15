Twitter Goes Crazy Over Rick Porcello’s Double In First At-Bat Vs. Phillies

Baseball fans are well aware of what Rick Porcello can do on the mound, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher’s hitting skills have taken many by surprise this season.

Porcello first showed what he’s capable of with the bat this season when he roped a three-RBI double off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer in early July. And right out of the gate Tuesday night, the right-hander proved that two-bagger was no fluke.

In his first at-bat against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Porcello smacked an opposite-field liner off Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta and dove head-first into second base for yet another double.

Rick Porcello? More like Rake Porcello, amirite? pic.twitter.com/Io7jEh308F — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Twitter went bananas after Porcello’s impressive showing at the dish.

Rick Porcello is hitting .500 this season. No one in baseball history has ever done that. This team, man — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) August 14, 2018

I'll take Rick Porcello over Stanton in a Home Run derby #DirtyWater #BOSvsPHI — Daniel Schell (@DanielSchell14) August 14, 2018

RICK PORCELLO IS A SLUGGER! — BOSTONDAWG™ (@TheBostonDawg) August 14, 2018

Future pinch-hitter Rick Porcello. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 14, 2018

Way to take your hacks, Rick.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports