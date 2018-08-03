Twitter Roasts CC Sabathia For Wild Overthrow In Red Sox-Yankees Series Opener

CC Sabathia typically has good control when he’s on the mound, but his accuracy was nowhere to be found during one play Thursday night that he’d certainly like to forget.
In the bottom half of the third of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series opener, Sabathia appeared to have the inning locked up when he induced Blake Swihart to dribble a weak grounder back to the hill. But the left-hander failed to make the easy throw to first, as he airmailed the baseball in epic fashion to allow the inning to continue.
You can watch the blooper here.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an embarrassing sports moment without a proper roasting from the social media world. Here’s what some people on Twitter had to say about Sabathia’s gaffe:
We have a feeling Jon Lester will sympathize with the Yankees southpaw, who only lasted three innings in which he allowed two runs on three hits with four walks.
