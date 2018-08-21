Tyler Austin’s Dad Rips Yankees’ Greg Bird For Inferior Performance

It’s safe to say Chris Austin still is bitter over the New York Yankees trading his son.

The bat-slamming, punch-throwing Tyler Austin was dealt to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Lance Lynn prior to the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. New York’s decision to trade the 26-year-old first baseman effectively showed the franchise had more confidence in 25-year-old Greg Bird to man the position going forward.

Austin, however, has thrived since joining his new club, while Bird has struggled since being handed the keys to first base. And, well, let’s just say Austin’s father wants the Yankees to know he thinks they made a mistake.

Check out these since-deleted tweets:

man tyler austin’s dad is salty af pic.twitter.com/ECrxrB6QIc — samantha (@newportliving) August 20, 2018

“Salty” is right.

Austin is hitting .370 with three homers and three RBIs In eight games since joining the Twins — an admittedly small sample size. On the other end, Bird is hitting just .141 with two homers and nine RBIs in 19 games since Austin was dealt.

Now, it’s way to early to determine whether the Yankees should be kicking themselves for choosing Bird over Austin, but the X-factor in all of this Lynn. In four appearances (three starts) since arriving in the Bronx, the veteran pitcher is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 2/3 innings.

And, considering how desperately the World Series-focused Yankees needed help in the rotation, it stands to reason they’d do the deal again in a heartbeat.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images