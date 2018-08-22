UFC Fighter Rips Scrotum ‘In Half’ With Power Drill In Freak Accident

There are “groin injuries,” and then there’s what Bryce Mitchell currently is dealing with.

The 23-year-old UFC featherweight will be on the shelf for a while after injuring his scrotum in a freak accident. Mitchell, who detailed the incident in a graphic post Tuesday night, apparently lacerated his scrotum with a power drill while holding a board over his head.

Check out the NSFW post below:

Imma be out for a little bit. pic.twitter.com/Lah1c47225 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) August 21, 2018

Yikes.

(You can click here to view a photo of Mitchell’s bloody underwear, but we wouldn’t recommend it.)

For those unaware: Mitchell’s nickname in UFC is “ThugNasty.” That really has nothing to do with his unfortunate scrotum injury, but it’s worth pointing out nonetheless.

The injury and looming recovery certainly is a kick in the teeth for Mitchell, who’s 10-0 in his still-young UFC career. Let’s hope he picks up right where he left off, with all ancillary anatomy in working order.

