UFC Rumors: Nate Diaz (Finally) Has Fight Scheduled After Long Absence

Nate Diaz reportedly is set to make his UFC return after a two-year absence.

UFC has booked a fight between Diaz and Dustin Poirier for UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden, according to multiple reports. It’ll mark Diaz’s first fight since August 2016 when he lost to Conor McGregor in the rivals’ much-anticipated rematch at UFC 202.

Diaz won his first matchup with McGregor by submission in March 2016 at UFC 196 and remains one of UFC’s biggest stars, despite his time away from the octagon.

Poirier is coming off a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez this past Saturday and has won three consecutive fights.

UFC is expected to formally announce the Diaz-Poirier fight Friday at a news conference in Los Angeles, according to ESPN. A main event for the card hasn’t been finalized, but it would have to be a huge bout to overshadow Diaz’s long-awaited return.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images