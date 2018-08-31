‘Uncle Drew’ Director Recalls Kyrie Irving’s Reaction To Celtics Trade

You might have heard the story by now: Kyrie Irving was on the set of “Uncle Drew” — his first feature-length film as an actor — when he received word last August that he officially had been traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics.

By all accounts, including that of director Charles Stone III, the All-Star point guard’s reaction was priceless.

“All of a sudden I hear someone screaming, like a guy is just yelling and screaming. And then I see Kyrie run across the dance floor and down through the club and book it right out the door,” Stone recently told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “And I’m already numb from the grind of shooting. I just kinda looked at my (assistant director) and deadpanned, ‘What happened now?’ ”

One of Irving’s friends had rushed onto the set to let him know the deal, which had been first reported eight days earlier, was complete after the Celtics added another draft pick to their original package. Irving, who had requested a trade from Cleveland, apparently couldn’t have been happier.

“I left out of the club that we were shooting at and I had to decompress for a quick second and it was just an energy shift,” Irving told Forsberg, adding that he stood on the curb watching traffic speed by while savoring the moment.

The news came between late-night takes of a dance scene, and it’s safe to say Irving returned to filming with a little extra pep in his step.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images