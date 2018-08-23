Urban Meyer Investigation: Ohio State Coach’s Old Text Messages Missing

The public now can judge whether Urban Meyer intentionally, or accidentally, concealed something from investigators.
The Ohio State University’s report into how its head football coach handled allegations of domestic violence made by a former assistant coach’s ex-wife revealed Meyer discussed how to mass delete text messages from his phone. Meyer’s reaction stemmed from college football journalist Brett McMurphy’s Aug. 1 report about Courtney’s Smith’s domestic violence allegations against her ex-husband, former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, and the steps Meyer and the OSU football program took to address them.
Meyer and Ohio State director of football operations Brian Voltolini spoke Aug. 1 about McMurphy’s report and also explored how to change the settings on Meyer’s phone to delete messages older than one year, according to the report. Ohio State put Meyer on administrative leave the next day and seized his phone at the outset of its investigation.
“We cannot determine, however, whether Coach Meyer’s phone was set to retain messages only for one year in response to the August 1st media report or at some earlier time” the Ohio State report reads. “It is nonetheless concerning that his first reaction to a negative media piece exposing his knowledge of the 2015-2016 law enforcement investigation was to worry about the media getting access to information and discussing how to delete messages older than a year.”
Ohio State announced Wednesday it’s suspending Meyer three games without pay and a banning him from interacting with his team until Sept. 2 for mishandling Courtney Smith’s allegations. However, university’s report concluded Meyer didn’t “condone or cover up” Zach Smith’s alleged abuse.
The crux of the Meyer investigation centers around what he knew about allegations Courtney Smith made in 2015. Since investigators couldn’t access private communication he had prior to Aug. 1, 2017, the absolute truth will remain a mystery for some time.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images
