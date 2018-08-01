Urban Meyer Reportedly Ignored Ex-Assistant’s Domestic Violence History

Urban Meyer’s judgement is coming under increasing scrutiny.
The Ohio State football coach knew of domestic-violence allegations against Zach Smith, one of his former assistant coaches, but retained him on his staff for another three-plus years, according to college-football journalist Brett McMurphy. Smith’s ex-wife Courtney alleges her ex-husband abused her during their marriage and shared with McMurphy text messages between her and other Ohio State coaches’ wives — including Meyer’s wife Shelley — that show they knew of her ordeal, which includes two 2015 allegations of domestic violence.
Zach Smith worked under Meyer at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2009 and at Ohio State from 2012 until last month. Meyer fired Zach Smith on July 24 after police issued a protective order against him at Courtney’s Smith’s behest.
Meyer told reporters last month during the Big Ten Media Days he wasn’t aware of the 2015 allegations against Zach Smith, but McMurphy’s full report, which we embed below, casts doubt on the the Buckeyes boss’ credibility.
Prosecutors never charged Zach Smith in the aftermath of the 2015 incidents. Smith’s lawyer, Brad Koffel told ESPN’s Dan Murphy in a statement his client is willing to cooperate with authorities.
“Zach Smith wants to be as transparent and honest as possible but it is not going to be done today through the media. It will only be after he and his ex-wife are sworn in to testify. Once he gets his chance to tell his side of events, don’t be surprised when it is corroborated by every police who ever responded to Ms. Smith’s calls.”
Meyer and Ohio State haven’t commented on McMurphy’s report, but many are calling on the university to investigate his actions fully.
Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images
