Urban Meyer Tries To Clarify Reasons For Ohio State Football Suspension

Urban Meyer is trying to set the record straight.
The Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach has tried to to clarify why the university suspended him for three games for mishandling domestic abuse allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith, who allegedly abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Meyer used Twitter on Friday to issued a lengthy statement, in which he pushes back against what he believes to be inaccurate accounts of the reasons for his suspension.
Whether he succeeds in doing so is in the eye of the beholder.
Many prominent commentators criticize Meyer for his latest statement.
Ohio State will kick off their season at noon ET on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes will do so amid the lingering storm the Smith/Meyer affair has created.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
