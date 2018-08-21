Was This The Biggest Bruins Snub Of ESPN’s ‘Mount Puckmore’ Feature?

ESPN recently published a “Mount Puckmore” feature to determine which four players define each NHL franchise’s history.

Recognizing there’d be some debate, ESPN offered fans the chance to weigh in, either with players who should have been picked or to confirm the strength of the selections. It then published the teams that received more votes for a player than for “this was perfect,” along with an explanation and some reader commentary.

ESPN’s Boston Bruins “Mount Puckmore” consisted of Patrice Bergeron, Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr and Milt Schmidt. This didn’t well with some B’s fans who identified Cam Neely (26 percent) as the biggest snub.

Here’s what ESPN wrote about the Bruins-related feedback:

The only other name in snub consideration was Zdeno Chara (16%), whom we imagine would supplant Bergeron on this list. Neely is one of the most popular figures in franchise history, and no one on this list can claim to have produced the cinematic magic that was “Sea Bass” in “Dumb and Dumber.” A few Bruins fans said it should be Neely over Bourque on Mount Puckmore, which is an understandable sentiment when the final lasting memory of Bourque is him being handed the Stanley Cup by the captain of the Colorado Avalanche in 2001.

So, what do you think? Should Neely replace someone on ESPN’s “Mount Puckmore,” or does the quartet of Bergeron, Bourque, Orr and Schmidt perfectly encapsulate Boston’s hockey history.

“Again, we’re looking for players synonymous with their teams, ones who define specific eras for the franchises and without whom the total picture of that organization’s story can’t be properly framed,” ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski wrote in explaining the “Mount Puckmore” parameters.

There certainly is no shortage of options when it comes to the Black and Gold, as ESPN previously pointed to Neely, Chara, John Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, Tiny Thompson and Eddie Shore as potential “Mount Puckmore” replacements.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images