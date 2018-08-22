Watch Baker Mayfield Do Hilarious Impression Of Browns GM John Dorsey

Baker Mayfield might have a future in acting if this football thing doesn’t work out.

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback quickly is becoming a fan favorite, thanks to his outgoing nature and obvious skill. He also isn’t afraid to poke fun at his bosses, including Cleveland general manager John Dorsey.

The 57-year-old Dorsey is becoming a star in his own right, as the new season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” has allowed fans to see his quirky personality. And in a trailer for the upcoming “Building the Browns” series, Mayfield took a stab at impersonating the GM.

The results were undeniably amusing.

John Dorsey had a special message at our Rookie Show: pic.twitter.com/HvFJBkF8kZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2018

Let’s be honest: Those Nike Air Monarchs — or “Air Dorseys” — are the real stars here.

As for Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has “star” written all over him. Whether he gets the chance to lead the Browns out of NFL hell this season remains to be seen, however.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images