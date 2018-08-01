Watch Bill Belichick’s Grumpiest Moments From Wednesday Press Conference

A ray of sunshine, Bill Belichick is not.

The New England Patriots head coach met with the media Wednesday for yet another training camp press conference, and the results were pretty standard. “The Hoodie” grunted, snorted, mumbled and, as always, offered nothing that could be confused with useful information.

With that said, let’s take a look at Belichick’s grumpiest moments from Wednesday’s presser at Gillette Stadium:

Here are the grumpiest moments from Bill Belichick's press conference prior to Wednesday's practice. pic.twitter.com/k8hoGXf1jG — NESN (@NESN) August 1, 2018

Yes, Bill: We will see how it goes.

Despite Belichick’s series of grumpy non-answers, he actually was in a relatively good mood. Check out this tweet from NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava:

Bill looks mighty happy this morning. Actually… many smiles. pic.twitter.com/iPuK6kVv5h — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) August 1, 2018

Hey, we’ll take Belichick smiles when we can get them.

Speaking of grins, Patriots fans were so happy when Tom Brady signed their autographs Monday night that they became emotionally unstable.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images