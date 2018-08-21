Watch Brock Holt Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To J.D. Martinez In Red Sox Clubhosue

It’s probably not a stretch to say that Brock Holt is more excited about J.D. Martinez’s birthday than Martinez himself.

The Boston Red Sox teammates have been in a very public bromance basically since the beginning of the season. And with Martinez celebrating his 31st birthday Tuesday, you just knew Holt would do something for his slugging teammate.

With that said, Here’s Holt serenading J.D. Martinez prior to Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park:

Best. Birthday. Ever. 🎥: Brock Holt IG pic.twitter.com/XywdcW5YaE — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 21, 2018

Nice job, Brock.

And happy birthday, J.D.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images