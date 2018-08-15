Watch Bruins’ Ryan Donato Drill Field Goal At Patriots Training Camp

Ryan Donato is pretty darn good at putting the puck between the pipes, but he’s also decent at splitting the uprights, too.

The Boston Bruins forward joined teammates Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Chris Wagner in visiting New England Patriots training camp Tuesday. At one point, Donato channeled his inner-Stephen Gostkowski and drilled a field goal.

Take a look:

Right down the middle.

(Well, kinda.)

Here are some other sights and sounds from the Bruins’ visit to Foxboro:

Always great hanging with our friends down in Foxborough. Thanks for having us, @Patriots! 🏈🏒 📸: @Patriots pic.twitter.com/LTI23zmg65 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 15, 2018

Hey, it never hurts to watch one of the best organizations in professional sports put in a hard day’s work.

Donato and McAvoy both took to Twitter to thank the Patriots for their hospitality.

Thanks to the @patriots for having us today at practice! 🏈 @ Gillette Stadium https://t.co/iymV0Ygsuc — Ryan Donato (@DonatoRyan) August 15, 2018

All smiles from the guys today @patriots training camp… what an opportunity getting to meet the legendary Coach Belichick and the rest of the team. Best of luck in 18-19 🏈 #GameBall… https://t.co/7EOpKaydqD — Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44) August 15, 2018

Now, if only we could see Rob Gronkowski take a stab at playing hockey. Patriots legend Troy Brown, for one, probably will avoid skates for the foreseeable future after his hockey cameo at the Bruins’ practice facility.

By the way: The Bruins are less than a month away from beginning their own training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images