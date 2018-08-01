Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Completely Ruin Some Kid At Hoops Camp

Forget James Harden’s flagrant destruction of Wesley Johnson in March.

The crossover Jayson Tatum busted out Wednesday might be the most disrespectful basketball move you’ll see all year.

The Boston Celtics forward was in Long Island for a basketball clinic, and unsurprisingly found himself in a 1-on-1 matchup with a camper. What happened next probably won’t surprise anyone.

Check this out:

Insert 200 scary face emojis.

Tatum, of course, only was messing around with the ill-fated camper, who likely has no problem with getting crossed up by one of the NBA’s rising stars. Whether Tatum learned that move during his recent workout with Kobe Bryant currently is unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images