Watch Cubs’ David Bote Erase Three-Run Deficit With Walk-Off Grand Slam

For the second week in a row, the Sunday night Major League Baseball game had a pretty wild finish.

In this installment, the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field in some pretty wild fashion.

The Cubs were losing 3-0 in the ninth when they managed to load up the bases. In stepped David Bote, as a pinch-hitter with two outs, and he eventually found himself in a 2-2 count. That was nary a worry, however, as he blasted a stunning walk-off grand slam to give the Cubs the 4-3 victory.

Enjoy:

Simply incredible.

It was the rookie infielder’s third big league home run, and the victory extended the Cubs’ National League Central advantage to three games.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images